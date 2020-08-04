Phil Schiller is now an Apple Fellow, succeeded by Joz

By Dan Moren

Phil Schiller, former senior vice president of worldwide marketing and longtime staple of Apple events, has moved on to become an Apple Fellow, following in the footsteps of other notable Apple personnel including Guy Kawasaki, Bill Atkinson, and Steve Wozniak.

Schiller will continue to maintain a presence at the comapny, overseeing the App Store and Apple Events, and will still report to Tim Cook in his new capacity. But this seems like a step back from his duties as product marketing chief, a sort of pseudo-retirement.

Succeeding Schiller in his role as product marketing chief is Greg “Joz” Jozwiak, another Apple veteran of more than two decades.