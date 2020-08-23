GitHub iOS app adds in-app purchase

By Jason Snell

If you’re wondering if App Review’s approach to WordPress was an isolated incident, I point you to the release notes to a recent GitHub app update:

Improvements:

• Updated design of repositories on the Home tab.

• Introducing a new sidebar-style layout for iPad. To enable it, go to settings under Feature Preview.

• New “marked as draft” timeline event for pull requests

• Buy a GitHub Pro membership directly from the application

That last item… can’t be a coincidence, can it?