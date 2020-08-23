By Jason Snell
GitHub iOS app adds in-app purchase
If you’re wondering if App Review’s approach to WordPress was an isolated incident, I point you to the release notes to a recent GitHub app update:
Improvements:
• Updated design of repositories on the Home tab.
• Introducing a new sidebar-style layout for iPad. To enable it, go to settings under Feature Preview.
• New “marked as draft” timeline event for pull requests
• Buy a GitHub Pro membership directly from the application
That last item… can’t be a coincidence, can it?