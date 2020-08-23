Six Colors
By Jason Snell

August 23, 2020 1:02 PM PT

GitHub iOS app adds in-app purchase

If you’re wondering if App Review’s approach to WordPress was an isolated incident, I point you to the release notes to a recent GitHub app update:

Improvements:
• Updated design of repositories on the Home tab.
• Introducing a new sidebar-style layout for iPad. To enable it, go to settings under Feature Preview.
• New “marked as draft” timeline event for pull requests
• Buy a GitHub Pro membership directly from the application

That last item… can’t be a coincidence, can it?

