Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

Support this Site

Become a Six Colors member and get access to an exclusive weekly podcast, community, newsletter and more.

By Jason Snell

August 11, 2020 6:08 PM PT

‘Blogging from Space’

David Sparks wrote an article in VR:

I recently tried out a new Oculus app that is intriguing. The app is called Immersed, and it is quite a trip. With the app on your Oculus Quest and the host software loaded on your Mac, you can have your Mac’s monitor appear in virtual space. They have a lot of options ranging from an alpine cabin, to a “productivity cave”, to a starship. I am currently orbiting the planet Earth on a starship while I compose this blog post. We just flew over Mexico.

This is weird and I’m not sure it makes any sense, but it sure is an interesting application of VR tech.

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2020 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable