Astronauts use AirDrop to get around glitch during return voyage

Over at Space Explored, Zac Hall writes about a glitch during the recent re-entry of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule that was mitigated thanks to some low- and high-tech Apple features:

The issue with updating the digital timeline app was later determined to mostly likely be caused by a caching issue when saving an update. SpaceX eventually requested that astronaut Doug Hurley take screenshots of his day timeline as a backup in case his app experienced the same caching issue. Then each astronaut was instructed to briefly turn on wifi to enable the iPad’s AirDrop feature for wirelessly sending the screenshots between iPads.