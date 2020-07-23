Zach Gage returns with Good Sudoku

By Jason Snell





I love Zach Gage’s games, especially Flipflop Solitaire and Really Bad Chess. He’s just released a new game, in collaboration with Jack Schlesinger: Good Sudoku.

Now, I am not a Sudoku player, but my wife is, and she’s been using the beta version of this game and liking it. And so has John Voorhees from MacStories:

Good Sudoku removes barriers to enjoying sudoku with excellent design. It’s not just that it looks good. It does, but Good Sudoku accomplishes something that you don’t see too often. It takes an established game and makes it better by applying computing power so that it doesn’t get in the way of enjoying the game. Whether or not you’re a fan of sudoku, an experienced player or a novice, Good Sudoku is a fresh take on a classic game that is worth checking out.

I do like it when good game developers seek out to build a thoughtful, well-designed version to compete with a sea of lousy apps. (Or as John Gruber put it, “joy, craftsmanship, and originality.”)

I don’t know if I’m going to get into Sudoku now, but if anyone could get me to do it, it would be Zach Gage. Good Sudoku is free on the App Store with a $4 in-app purchase to unlock all the features. And you can read more about it on the app’s website.