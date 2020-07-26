Regis Philbin dies at 88

By Jason Snell

Regis Philbin was David Letterman’s most frequent guest, and by a lot. Letterman made a statement on Saturday about Philbin’s death:

“In the same category as Carson. Superlative,” Letterman said in a statement Saturday. “He was on our show a million times, always the best guest we ever had, charming, lovable and could take a punch. When he retired I lost interest in television. I love him.”

Here’s a classic moment where Letterman’s writers decided to do a bit where a guest gets forcibly bumped from the show. The victim: Regis, of course.

Rest in peace, Regis.