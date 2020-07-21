MacSparky takes a week off

By Jason Snell

This was a thoughtful piece from David Sparks that touches a lot of issues involving people who are working from home—which is a lot of us, these days. Even if you’re not working for yourself, there are things worth considering:

Between getting ahead in some areas and a little behind in others, I had almost no obligations as MacSparky last week. I didn’t have the planning and recording blocks for field guides. My schedule for podcasting was light too. As someone who lives by calendar blocks, it was pretty strange looking at a calendar with empty blocks in it. That was nice. It has been a long time since I have had that much breathing space, and I didn’t realize how much I needed it until I had it.

We’ve been at this pandemic lockdown thing for four months now. Could you take a day off? A few days? Would it help? Not everybody has the ability to do that, but just because you can’t go anywhere on vacation doesn’t mean your brain doesn’t need a break.