Mac OS 8, implemented via JavaScript

By Dan Moren

Developer Felix Rieseberg has written a JavaScript virtual machine emulating Mac OS 8 running on a 1991 Macintosh Quadra. Wild. And because it’s an Electron app, it runs on pretty much any platform.

I fired it up to take it for a spin and it worked pretty well, though I did run into some bugs with scrolling (the scroll box doesn’t really move, though you can scroll down). It’s been pre-loaded with some games and demos, which Rieseberg apparently sourced from a Macworld Demo CD.

Personal connection: Among the games on here is Pools of Radiance, a D&D game from the late ’80s. This, however, was the first game I asked my dad to buy when we got our original Macintosh LC back in 1991 or so. We drove over to an Egghead Software near my house, but when I tried to install it, I discovered that it was the MS-DOS version, and I was heartbroken. Fortunately, we were able to return it.

So, I thought I’d give it a try, finally, at last, and launched it only to discover that it has the old “look up these runes on a physical item that came with the game” copy protection. Curses! Thwarted again.