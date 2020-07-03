iPhones without chargers

By Jason Snell

David Sparks comments on the rumors that the new iPhones won’t ship with power adapters in their boxes:

If I were Apple, I’d be looking at ways to ship the phone without a charger or cord, but also have some mechanism where, if customers need those things, they get them with zero delay, friction, or cost. Apple is a pretty smart company. They can figure it out.

Yes. What Apple needs to communicate is that they are doing this because of waste and not because they want to nickel-and-dime the customers who are paying a lot of money for a new iPhone.

The most straightforward way to do this is be to allow iPhone buyers to request an adapter for free (or for a very modest handling fee) when they buy an iPhone. If you need it, take it. If you have plenty of adapters, don’t.