By Jason Snell

July 23, 2020

How Seattle’s NHL team became the Kraken

Seattle’s expansion NHL franchise is now officially the Kraken. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan has the story of how the branding was executed:

When NHL Seattle first installed signage on its downtown office in 2018, employees arrived at work the next morning to a surprise. Stuck to the door was a Post-it note with a handwritten message: “Release the Kraken.”

Love the name, love the logo, love the look. The NBA needs to bring back the Sonics and Seattle sports will be perfect.

