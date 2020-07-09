Six Colors
by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

By Jason Snell

July 9, 2020 12:05 PM PT

Federico Viticci on the iPadOS 14 Public Beta

As you might expect, this is a great high-level overview of the themes of iPadOS 14 from Federico Viticci:

Even more than last year, I believe that “inspired by the Mac” is the lens through which iPadOS 14 is best examined.

Agreed completely. It’s fascinating to watch the iPad and the Mac take features from one another, with the iPad picking up some classic Mac features and rethinking them in the context of modern device and input types.

