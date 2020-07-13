By Jason Snell

John Gruber and Ben Thompson launched a new paid podcast this spring. You’ve probably heard about it.

I’ve been listening to every episode since the public launch, and I am happy to report that I think it’s absolutely worth the $5 per month or $50 per year subscription. For that price, you get three 15-minute episodes a week about the hot topics of the day from two of the brightest minds in tech. By my calculations that’s about two cents per minute. Two and a half cents if you pay by the month. “Cheap,” as the saying goes.

I know subscription fatigue is real—and you’ve already been asked to pay for this site and many others, and to support pretty much every podcast under the sun. You have to pick your spots. But if you’ve been dithering about Dithering, I suggest you give it a try.