By Jason Snell

It’s that time of year again. Today is World Emoji Day, and Apple has revealed some of its forthcoming Emoji designs to Emojipedia:

(Image courtesy Emojipedia.)

Ninja, Boomerang, Piñata and Bubble Tea are among the additions shown in today’s iOS emoji preview.

These new emojis are generally part of an iOS and iPadOS update—not the initial new OS release—in the fall. So you’ll probably be able to get your ninja on in October or November with the release of iOS 14.1 or 14.2.