Apple sets 2030 carbon-neutral target

By Jason Snell

Apple’s Lisa P. Jackson, in a Medium post, announces the company’s environmental goals for the next decade:

By 2030, Apple will be 100% carbon neutral. Our comprehensive carbon footprint will net to zero. And we’re sharing a detailed plan for how we’ll get there — so that companies large and small can not only see why we’re doing this, but how we’re doing it.

The detailed plan involves recycling more device materials, investing in carbon offsets and environmental mediation projects, and working with every company that contributes to Apple’s supply chain.