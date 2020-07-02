Apple adds web interface for managing Apple Card

By Dan Moren

Apple emailed customers of its Apple Card to let them know that it’s now added a web-based interface for managing the credit card:

We’ve added the ability to access and manage Apple Card online. You can use card.apple.com to make, schedule, or cancel payments; check your available credit; view Monthly Statements; and review your Apple Card Customer Agreement, APR, and other rate information.

Hard to believe, but before this you couldn’t manage your Apple Card on either an iPad or a Mac. It seems pretty close to the iPhone interface, only there’s no way (that I could see) to export your transactions in formats other than PDF at present. But it took a while to add those to the Wallet app too, so not a huge surprise.