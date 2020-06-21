The ‘essential’ nature of the App Store

By Jason Snell

Brent Simmons on arguments that the App Store is great because it exposes your app to customers:

To be on the App Store is to be lost within an enormous sea of floating junk. No matter how well you do at your app description and screenshots — even if you get some kind of feature — your app will not be found by many people.

I can’t recall the last time I discovered an app on the App Store via searching. Searching doesn’t even work if you know the name of the app you’re searching for.