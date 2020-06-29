New York Times will no longer be in Apple News

By Dan Moren

The Verge’s Chaim Gartenberg reports that New York Times articles will no longer be available in the Apple News app:

While Apple has had a tougher time getting publishers (including the Times) to sign on for its monthly News Plus subscription — which costs $9.99 per month and offers access to a variety of magazines and newspapers (including The Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times, The New Yorker, Wired, and more) — the free version of Apple News has offered a much larger array of news. While the Times only offered a few free articles to Apple News, its departure still makes it one of the biggest names to abandon Apple’s service since The Guardian left in 2017.

Even Apple can’t snap their fingers and fix the challenges of news journalism in the 21st century.