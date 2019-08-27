Apple releases iOS 13.1 developer beta

Linked by Jason Snell

So this is interesting: The latest developer release in Apple’s iOS 13 update stream is tagged as version iOS 13.1, and restores missing features such as Shortcuts automation and sharing an ETA in Maps.

It sure seems like Apple is planning on releasing a stripped-down version of iOS 13 with its new hardware next month, and then rolling out some of these newer features when they’re ready. I’m unclear if public-beta-track users will see version 13.1 or if they’ll be rolled over to 13.0 proper. It’s also unclear if we’ve already seen the final build of iOS 13.0 or if there’s some final fit and finish going on behind the scenes for that version, alongside further development of iOS 13.1.

Apple’s ways are mysterious, but it does need a version of iOS to ship on its new iPhones that enables brand-new features of that hardware.