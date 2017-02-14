Rogue Amoeba adds SoundSource to the mix

Linked by Jason Snell

Today Rogue Amoeba announced SoundSource 3, which adds a menu bar item to your Mac that allows you to route sound inputs and outputs, as well as the ability to monitor any input device from any output device.

The Mac is pretty weak when it comes to audio configuration—SoundSource’s tag line is “The sound control that should be built into MacOS”—but Rogue Amoeba has done a remarkable job of filling the gaps. SoundSource joins Audio Hijack, Loopback, Airfoil, and Nicecast in a remarkable suite of audio utilities.

SoundSource is free to all existing Rogue Amoeba app owners, and $10 for everyone else.