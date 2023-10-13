This Week's Sponsor
Magic Lasso Adblock: 2.0x faster web browsing in Safari
Sponsor
October 13, 2023 9:00 AM PT
Magic Lasso Adblock: 2.0x faster web browsing in Safari ↦
My thanks to Magic Lasso Adblock for sponsoring Six Colors this week.
As a native Safari extension, Magic Lasso blocks all intrusive ads, trackers and annoyances – letting you experience a faster, cleaner and more secure experience across all your devices.
By cutting down on ads and trackers, common news websites load 2x faster and use less data. Along with blocking all web ads, the app now also includes best-in-class YouTube ad blocking to also block video ads.
With over 4,000 five star reviews; it’s simply the best ad blocker for your iPhone, iPad and Mac.
Download Magic Lasso Adblock today from the App Store, Mac App Store or via the Magic Lasso website.