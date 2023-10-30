This Week's SponsorEnd users aren't your enemy! Kolide gets users to fix their own device compliance problems–and unsecure devices can't log in. Click here to learn how.
Sponsor
October 30, 2023 4:00 AM PT
Loopback by Rogue Amoeba ↦
My thanks to Rogue Amoeba for sponsoring Six Colors recently, this time for its essential Audio utility Loopback. I use Loopback multiple times a week, because it makes my Mac so much more capable when it comes to audio.
Loopback passes audio between Mac apps, so if you need to play a recording into Zoom or include music in a streamed event or stream the entire contents of a podcast to Discord, you can do it with just a few clicks. It creates virtual audio devices, which you can set to originate from different apps and input devices. They appear on your Mac just like a real, physical device, and can be selected as an input for any audio app on your Mac.
If you move audio around on your Mac—whether you’re podcasting, streaming, or even just enlivening a Zoom call—Loopback will solve your problems. You can try it for free and Six Colors readers can save 20% with coupon code 6C20LB through November 15.