October 27, 2023 1:10 PM PT
iMazing is the answer to so many questions about how you can have more control over how to sync and back up iOS and iPadOS devices… and want to do it all from a Mac or Windows PC rather than relying on the cloud. The people behind iMazing, based in Switzerland, have spent 15 years delving deep within iOS to make useful software.
iMazing enables local device backup management with snapshot support, including to external drives or NAS; message extraction and archiving, including attachments and metadata, for SMS/MMS/iMessage and WhatsApp; quick drag-and-drop file copies from computer to iPhone or iPad, spyware checks, two-way music and photos transfer, and a whole lot more.
The newly available iMazing 3 beta will let you test drive the future of local iPhone management. It’s the biggest upgrade in the product’s history.
Whether you’re an individual or a business who wants more control over their mobile devices, you should check out iMazing.