This Week's SponsorUnite 5 - Turn Web Apps into Supercharged macOS apps
Sponsor
September 22, 2023 11:00 AM PT
Unite 5 ↦
My thanks to BZG Apps, maker of Unite 5, for sponsoring Six Colors this week.
Unite 5 for macOS takes your web experience to the next level, transforming websites into feature-rich Mac apps. Powered by a completely redesigned WebKit browser, Unite 5 offers a more immersive and customizable browsing experience.
Unite’s new intricate link-forwarding rules give users unparalleled control over web interactions, making web apps smarter and more integrated than ever before. Create a Gmail client with seamless macOS integration, a resource-efficient Slack or Discord app, or even a dedicated app for ChatGPT or Claude.AI.
Six Colors readers get an exclusive 20% off this week. Use the promo code
SixColors at checkout or visit bzgapps.com/unitesixcolors. Experience Unite 5 for yourself with a 14-day free trial, or access it as part of the Setapp subscription.