June 2, 2023 12:00 PM PT
Six Centuries of Type & Printing ↦
My thanks to my old pal Glenn Fleishman for sponsoring Six Colors this week. Glenn has created a letterpress book called Six Centuries of Type & Printing, a 64-page romp through the history of printing and type told through technological innovations from Gutenberg through the present day.
When I say Glenn created this book, I mean it. It’s a work of art. Glenn wrote the words, supervised the letterpress, chose the binding—he worked with a bunch of collaborators, but this tiny print run was essentially willed into existence by Glenn. It would make a great gift for someone with an interest in industrial history, design, or typography.
Six Colors readers can take $10 off the $160 price when ordering by using the code SIXSIX. That price includes the letterpress book and its ebook counterpart, which contains a full bibliography. (Price includes shipping within the U.S.)