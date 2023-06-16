This Week's SponsorAudio Hijack 4: Record any audio on your Mac. Buy now to save 20%.
My thanks to Audio Hijack by Rogue Amoeba for sponsoring Six Colors this week.
I love Audio Hijack. I use it almost every day. I use it for podcasts, yes, but it’s far more than a recording tool. Yes, it can capture audio from different input devices and apps on your Mac, and record them. It can also live stream them, broadcast them to YouTube, or re-route them to a different audio output device. It can apply a manual EQ, automatically boost quiet audio, filter out hums, dynamically duck one signal under another, and use any other Audio Unit effects you might have installed.
And it’s automatable, with a built-in JavaScript library of commands and support for Shortcuts. I’ve buit complex automations that let me switch between multiple states for a podcast production, all by pressing a single button on a Stream Deck, using Audio Hijack and Shortcuts.
Basically… if you need to do just about anything with audio involving your Mac, Audio Hijack will let you do it. It’s updated regularly with great new features, like the new Speech Denoise feature that uses machine learning to dynamically remove background noise.
Through the end of June, Six Colors readers can save 20% when you purchase with coupon code COLORS20. Learn more and download a free trial on the Audio Hijack site.