Support this SiteBecome a Six Colors member to read exclusive posts, get our weekly podcast, join our community, and more!
Sponsor
March 31, 2023 11:00 AM PT
Kandji ↦
My thanks to Kandji for sponsoring Six Colors this week, and for commissioning the Enterprise Report Card!
Kandji is the Apple device management and security platform that empowers secure and productive global work. With Kandji, Apple devices transform themselves into enterprise-ready endpoints, with all the right apps, settings, and security systems in place. Through advanced automation and thoughtful experiences, it brings much-needed harmony to the way IT, InfoSec, and Apple device users work.