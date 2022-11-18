This Week's SponsorKolide is endpoint security for teams that want to meet SOC2 and ISO27001 compliance goals without sacrificing privacy. Try for free today.
Sponsor
November 18, 2022 9:00 AM PT
Kolide ↦
My thanks to Kolide for once again sponsoring Six Colors.
Kolide knows how challenging it can be to prove compliance to a third-party auditor—they just went through it themselves. They learned firsthand something their customers had been telling them for a while: that they couldn’t have gotten their SOC certification without using their own product.
Kolide is an endpoint security solution for Mac, Windows, and Linux devices. Kolide gives IT admins a single dashboard, through which you can prove that your fleet has the security measures in place that auditors care about.
You should check out Kolide today.