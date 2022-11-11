This Week's SponsorKolide is a fleet visibility solution for Mac, Windows, and Linux that can help you securely scale your business. Learn more here.
Sponsor
November 11, 2022 11:11 AM PT
Kolide ↦
My thanks to Kolide for once again sponsoring Six Colors.
Kolide takes a different approach to endpoint security and fleet management. They help companies meet compliance goals by enlisting the support of their users with a structured, message-based approach.
Here’s Kolide’s secret sauce: It communicates security detection and compliance issues to users via Slack messages, reaching them directly and providing them with the information they need to help make their organization more secure. It’s a user-first approach to security and IT compliance.
You should check out Kolide today.