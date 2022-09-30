This Week's Sponsor20 Years of Great Audio Software from Rogue Amoeba
Sponsor
September 30, 2022 11:00 AM PT
Rogue Amoeba ↦
My thanks to Rogue Amoeba for sponsoring Six Colors this week.
I love Rogue Amoeba’s apps. As a podcaster, I rely on Audio Hijack and Loopback to do my job. I’ve praised Audio Hijack here repeatedly.
Rogue Amoeba has been making amazing audio apps for the Mac since 2002—which, I am shocked to discover, means it’s their 20th anniversary. Anyone who works with, or just listens to, audio on their Mac can have their lives improved by using Rogue Amoeba’s apps.
And right now, for a very limited time to celebrate their 20th anniversary, you can save 20% off any purchase.
Rogue Amoeba’s product line-up includes:
- Audio Hijack: Record any audio you hear on your Mac, and so much more.
Loopback: Get ridiculously powerful audio routing to pass audio from one application to another, without needing cables or mixers.
SoundSource: It’s the sound control that should be built into MacOS, with per-app volume and output control, audio effects on any audio, and fast audio device switching.
There’s also Airfoil (home audio streaming), Farrago (the Mac’s best soundboard app), Fission (fast and lossless audio editing), and Piezo (charmingly simple audio recording).
Free fully-featured trials are available for all these products, right from MacAudio.com.
But act fast! Visit MacAudio.com today to save. You’ll be glad you did.