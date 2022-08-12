This Week's SponsorKolide believes that maintaining endpoint security shouldn’t mean compromising employee privacy. Check out our manifesto: Honest Security.
Sponsor
August 12, 2022 11:00 AM PT
Kolide ↦
My thanks to Kolide for once again sponsoring Six Colors.
If you build a dystopian and cynical security program born out of fear, mistrust, and suspicion, then you will inevitably make your fellow employees your enemies. I’ve seen it happen. It’s not good.
Kolide is different. (Really.) It’s an endpoint security and device management product that treats users as allies, not enemies.
Kolide works by notifying your employees of security issues via Slack, educating them on why they’re important, and giving them step-by-step instructions to resolve them themselves.
Check out Kolide today.