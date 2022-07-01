This Week's SponsorMagic Lasso Adblock: incredibly private and secure Safari web browsing
Sponsor
July 1, 2022 11:00 AM PT
Magic Lasso Adblock ↦
My thanks to Magic Lasso Adblock for sponsoring Six Colors this week.
Designed from the ground up to protect your privacy, Magic Lasso blocks all intrusive ads, trackers and annoyances in Safari – stopping you from being followed by ads around the web. Along with respecting your privacy, the app now also includes best-in-class YouTube ad blocking to block all YouTube ads.
Download Magic Lasso Adblock for free today from the App Store, Mac App Store or via the Magic Lasso website.