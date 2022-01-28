This Week's SponsorKolide: Cross-platform fleet visibility for your Linux, Mac, and Windows devices.
Start your free 14-day trial today!
Sponsor
January 28, 2022 10:12 AM PT
Kolide: VC-backed remote-first startup is hiring ↦
My thanks to Kolide for once again sponsoring Six Colors this week.
Kolide focuses on honest, user-focused device management and security, with informed consent, opt-in style enrollment, and commitment to total transparency means.
Kolide even sent me a poem about the company’s mission, which is a first:
We help organizations practice Honest Security
Building software that secures and manages digital assets
While demonstrating empathy, respect, and care for what is most important – people
Empowering them to do the best work of their lives.
Kolide is a VC-backed remote-first startup building device management and security software for fast-growing companies. It’s already got more than 250 customers, and with its novel approach to security and compliance, it may grow quickly. They’re hiring.