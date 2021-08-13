This Week's SponsorTextSniper - Instantly extract text from images, PDFs, videos, Zoom calls, and more.
Sponsor
August 13, 2021 11:00 AM PT
TextSniper ↦
My thanks to TextSniper for sponsoring Six Colors this week.
TextSniper is a bit like the Live Text feature that will be rolling out with macOS Monterey, but with fewer limitations—and you can use it on any Mac running macOS Catalina or Big Sur, today. TextSniper can extract text anywhere on your Mac’s screen and automatically save it to your clipboard so that you can paste it anywhere you need it. TextSniper can even read the text to you.
TextSniper doesn’t collect your data. The OCR is done on your Mac and does not require an internet connection. If you’re tired of re-typing text from images, can’t wait for Live Text, or aren’t planning on updating to Monterey, TextSniper will help speed up your workflow right now. Use the promo code SixColors to get 20% off this week.