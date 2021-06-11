This Week's SponsorCoherence X4 - Turn websites into Chrome-based apps on your Mac. Say goodbye to Electron.
Sponsor
June 11, 2021 9:00 AM PT
Coherence X4 ↦
My thanks to Coherence X4 for sponsoring Six Colors this week.
Coherence X4 allows you to turn any website into a chromium-powered app on your Mac. You pick a site, enter a name, and pick an icon, and Coherence turns that web app into an isolated application separate from your main browser.
The new version includes features such as Microsoft Edge and Opera support, Incognito apps, quick resume, an app library, and it’s the first Chrome-based single-site browser tool built for Apple silicon.
Six Colors readers get 20% off this week—use the promo code
SixColors at checkout. There’s also a free 14-day trial, and it’s also available as part of any Setapp subscription.