April 16, 2021 3:00 PM PT
Rogue Amoeba’s Mac utility Loopback makes it trivial to pass audio from one application to another on your Mac. Whether that’s playing a recording into Zoom, adding sound effects into a podcast, or include music into a streamed event, Loopback gives you the power to do it with just a few clicks.
Loopback’s magic is that it creates virtual audio devices, which merge audio from multiple applications and input devices into a single source. Then you can just select them in any audio app on your Mac. It’s incredibly powerful. And Loopback’s intuitive wire-based interface makes it easy to understand what sound is flowing where.
I use Loopback for podcasts (letting me play a live soundboard for my guests), and for live streaming tabletop gaming on YouTube (mixing my microphone with the output of a Zoom call). Loopback can probably help you, too. Through April 30, Six Colors readers can save 21% with coupon code SIXLB.