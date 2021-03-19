This Week's SponsorKandji - Next-generation Apple device management for macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS.
Sponsor
March 19, 2021 3:00 PM PT
Kandji ↦
My thanks to Kandji for sponsoring Six Colors this week.
Kandji is building the future of Apple device management. Drawing on decades of experience in Apple IT, the founders of Kandji saw the need for a modern device-management platform that could accommodate growing businesses and increasing regulatory demands.
Kandji’s cloud-first platform goes beyond traditional device management with features like 150+ pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. It streamlines common and complex tasks for Apple IT administrators and enables distributed workforces to get up and running quickly and securely.
The customer list already has names like Crunchbase, Belkin, and Rackspace on it. Kandji is a tool designed from a Mac admin’s point of view. If you’re interested in learning more, request access to see a demo and get access to an optional 14-day trial.