September 18, 2020 12:00 PM PT
Mobi has been around since 2005 as the regional wireless carrier for Hawaiʻi, but is now bringing its rethought approach to wireless to the mainland U.S. Mobi is app focused, provides customer care through Apple Business Chat in iMessage (as well as the usual channels—phone, email, text, and more), and focused on affordability—with no gimmicks.
You can switch using the Mobi app and even use Apple Pay to set up your account. Mobi’s unlimited talk and text plan is $9.99, including 1GB of data, and there are flexible data options. eSIM, iPad, and Apple Watch support are coming soon. (And yes, there’s an Android app as well.)