Mac 40: A quick Q&A with Greg Joswiak

My feature for The Verge on the Mac’s 40th anniversary came together surprisingly quickly, given that the anniversary has been four decades in the making. As I was writing it, I realized I was leading off with interviews I had done with Steve Jobs for the Mac’s 20th and with Phil Schiller, Craig Federighi, and Bud Tribble for the Mac’s 30th anniversary.

It made me realize that the article ideally should have the voice of someone at the Apple of today, too. One of the conditions of my interview with Jobs—hard to believe it’s half the Mac’s life ago, now—was that I only talk to him about the future, not the past. It’s a tough task, asking someone about the future when you’re supposed to be interested in the past, but that’s just how Apple rolls—then and now. It’s always focused on what’s next, a bit of corporate culture instilled by Jobs himself.

The obvious choice was Greg “Joz” Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. Joz has been working at Apple since 1986, and I first remember encountering him at an early PowerBook briefing. In a tight timeframe, I managed to get a few quick questions into Joz for the Mac’s 40th anniversary. A few bits ended up in the Verge story, but here are the complete answers:

Apple is a huge company now with many different platforms and a new one on the way in a couple of weeks. The Mac is roughly 10% of Apple’s business. So, what’s the Mac’s future at Apple? How does it get prioritized? How do you give love to a platform that is only a fraction of your business when there’s another platform that’s more than half your business?

Joz: The Mac is the foundation of Apple…and today 40 years later it remains a critical part of our business that we continue to invest in. Through all of its changes and evolutions over the years, we couldn’t be more proud to say that the Mac is more popular and relevant than ever. The pace of innovation with Mac has also been nothing short of incredible. Since the introduction of Apple silicon for Mac in 2020, we’ve introduced 11 new M-series chips and 15 new Mac devices to our lineup. Apple silicon changed everything — from performance and battery life to the look and feel of every Mac. And the feedback we’re getting from both long-term users and new to Mac customers has been unanimously positive. It’s exciting to see more people switching to Mac than ever before. The Mac will always be part of Apple. It’s a product that runs deep within the company, and defines who we are.

What role does Apple see the Mac playing in the future of computing and devices? Obviously we have phones and tablets and soon we’ll have Vision Pro. Where does the Mac fit in?

Joz: Millions of users around the world rely on Mac everyday to do their life’s best work. We run Apple, one of the largest companies in the world, on Mac. As a platform, the Mac is still breaking new ground and continuing to propel the concept of computing forward in unprecedented ways. For example, people can do things on a Mac laptop that they would have never dreamed possible 40 or even 10 years ago. And today, the Mac also plays an important complimentary role to other devices in the Apple ecosystem, whether it’s iPhone, iPad, or soon…Vision Pro. We know a large percentage of Mac users own an iPad, and an even larger percentage own an iPhone, and these users will continue to greatly benefit from the incredible ways all of these devices work seamlessly together.

What’s unique about the Mac that has allowed it to survive for 40 years?

Joz: From the beginning, the Mac has always embraced big changes to stay at the forefront of personal computing. It revolutionized the concept of the personal computer 40 years ago and is still doing so today — challenging the notion of what’s possible on a laptop or desktop computer. Mac has been leading the way with nearly every major technological wave, integrating technical innovations in a way that made them fun and easy-to-use for everyone. This constant evolution paired with our unrelenting dedication to the user experience across hardware, software, and design, has led the Mac to become a product that has not only stood the test of time, but that has built a loyalty among users like no other. People love their Mac. It’s hard to imagine any other PC that people love as much as the Mac. That was true with the very first Mac, and it’s still true with the Macs we make today.

