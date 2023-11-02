By Jason Snell

Apple Q4 2023 financial results and charts

On Thursday, Apple reported results for its financial fourth quarter of 2023, covering the months of July, August, and September. The company generated $89.5 billion in revenue, down 1% from the same quarter last year. Profit was $23 billion. Mac revenue was $7.6 billion, down 34%. iPad revenue was $6.4 billion, down 10%. iPhone revenue was $43.8 billion, up 3%.

We’ll be back later with a transcript of Apple CEO Tim Cook and Apple CFO Luca Maestri’s traditional Q&A phone call with financial analysts, and some of our own analysis.

