by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

By Jason Snell

November 2, 2023 1:39 PM PT

Apple Q4 2023 financial results and charts

On Thursday, Apple reported results for its financial fourth quarter of 2023, covering the months of July, August, and September. The company generated $89.5 billion in revenue, down 1% from the same quarter last year. Profit was $23 billion. Mac revenue was $7.6 billion, down 34%. iPad revenue was $6.4 billion, down 10%. iPhone revenue was $43.8 billion, up 3%.

We’ll be back later with a transcript of Apple CEO Tim Cook and Apple CFO Luca Maestri’s traditional Q&A phone call with financial analysts, and some of our own analysis.

But until then, on with the charts!

Apple quarterly revenue by category pie chart
Mac Revenue
Year-over-year Mac revenue change
iPad revenue
Year-over-year iPad revenue change
iPhone revenue
Year-over-year iPhone revenue change
Services revenue
Year-over-year Services revenue change
Wearables/Home/Accessories
Year-over-year Wearables revenue change
Total Apple revenue
Total Apple profit
Year-over-year total revenue change
Percentage revenue by product line
Apple regional revenue (four-quarter average)
Apple regional year-over-year growth
Year-over-year Greater China revenue change

