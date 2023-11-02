By Jason Snell
November 2, 2023 1:39 PM PT
Apple Q4 2023 financial results and charts
On Thursday, Apple reported results for its financial fourth quarter of 2023, covering the months of July, August, and September. The company generated $89.5 billion in revenue, down 1% from the same quarter last year. Profit was $23 billion. Mac revenue was $7.6 billion, down 34%. iPad revenue was $6.4 billion, down 10%. iPhone revenue was $43.8 billion, up 3%.
We’ll be back later with a transcript of Apple CEO Tim Cook and Apple CFO Luca Maestri’s traditional Q&A phone call with financial analysts, and some of our own analysis.
But until then, on with the charts!
If you appreciate articles like this one, support us by becoming a Six Colors subscriber. Subscribers get access to an exclusive podcast, members-only stories, and a special community.