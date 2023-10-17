By Dan Moren

Apple announces new Apple Pencil with magnetic storage and USB-C port

There may not be new iPads, but if you’re in the market for an Apple Pencil, well, it’s your lucky day. Apple took the wraps off its new stylus, the most affordable model yet, which replaces the Lightning port with a USB-C option.

This pencil is clearly designed for use with the tenth-generation iPad: while it attaches magnetically to the long edge of the iPad for storage, it still charges via a physical port. Unlike the old Lightning model, which had a removable (and easily lost) cap hiding its charging and pairing connector, the new Apple Pencil features an innovative sliding design that reveals a USB-C port into which you can plug a cable (which, naturally, is not included). Its design is otherwise very similar to the second-generation Pencil.

At $79, this Pencil is cheaper than both the first-generation model at $99 and the second-generation model at $129. But that’s because it doesn’t have all the features of either of them: it lacks the pressure sensitivity of either of the previous models, as well as the double-tap controls, wireless pairing and charging, and free engraving of the second-generation. However, the new Pencil does support the “hover” feature on M2 iPad Pro models.

Apple’s very clear about not calling this the “third-generation” Apple Pencil, rather pitching it as part of a more complete Apple Pencil lineup. The new model works with any iPad equipped with a USB-C port. It also appears that though rumors suggested a new Apple Pencil might use a magnetic system for attaching replacement tips, that this version uses the same tips as previous mode.s

Education customers can get the new Pencil at a mild discount of $69. Apple’s also offering a $9 USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter for owners of the first-generation model who want to keep using it.

The new Apple Pencil will be available starting in early November.

[Dan Moren is the East Coast Bureau Chief of Six Colors. You can find him on Mastodon at @dmoren@zeppelin.flights or reach him by email at dan@sixcolors.com. His latest novel, the supernatural detective story All Souls Lost, is now available for pre-order.]

