By Jason Snell

August 3, 2023 1:42 PM PT

Apple Q3 2023 Charts: $81.8B revenue, down 1%

Apple announced its results for its fiscal third quarter on Thursday. As expected, it was a down quarter—though at a 1% drop over the year-ago quarter, it’s a better result than the previous quarter, which was down 3% year-over-year. The company reported $81.8B in revenue and $19.9B in profit.

The three key hardware categories were all down year-over-year: Mac was down 7%, iPad was down 20%, and the all-important iPhone was down 2%. Things were a little different in the two portions of Apple’s business that have shown indefatigable growth in recent years: Services revenue was up 8% and the Wearables, Home, and Accessories category was up 2%.

In a press release accompanying the results, Apple CFO Luca Maestri trumpeted that it has broken the billion paid subscriptions barrier.

Below you’ll find our usual selection of charts. We’ll follow up later today with a transcript of the hourlong call with Apple executives and financial analysts.

Apple quarterly revenue by category pie chart
Total Apple revenue
Year-over-year total revenue change
Total Apple profit
Mac Revenue
Year-over-year Mac revenue change
iPad revenue
Year-over-year iPad revenue change
iPhone revenue
Year-over-year iPhone revenue change
Services revenue
Year-over-year Services revenue change
Wearables/Home/Accessories
Year-over-year Wearables revenue change
Percentage revenue by product line
Apple regional revenue (four-quarter average)
Apple regional year-over-year growth
Year-over-year Greater China revenue change

