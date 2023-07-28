By Jason Snell
July 28, 2023 1:28 PM PT
Summer is two-computer season on my desk
I love beta season. New software brings new features to discover and explore. It’s like living in the future.
The one thing I don’t like, however, is incompatibility. And given that podcasting is a big part of my job these days, I have to rely on audio software that requires very tight and finicky integration with the lowest levels of macOS. (Pro tip: If installing a piece of software requires two reboots, it’s very deeply integrated.)
So for the last few years, installing beta software on my primary Mac1 means saying goodbye to some of my most important software for a while, most notably Rogue Amoeba’s Audio Hijack.
This year I decided to solve this problem by using my MacBook Air for recording, since it’s still running macOS Ventura. Rather than cluttering my desk with an open laptop (even if I could control it via Universal Control), I decided to use the Screen Sharing app and run the laptop with the lid closed. I have to admit that, having lived through earlier and more primitive eras, I had never really even attempted to remote-control a MacBook while it was sitting with its lid closed—but it works just fine!2
In order to make connecting to the laptop easier, I created a shortcut (just as I’ve done with my home server) that lets me open it in Screen Sharing with just one click. If you didn’t know, there’s a URL scheme for screen sharing:
vnc://[user][:optional password]@address. (If you don’t embed the password in the URL, you can add it to the keychain the first time you log in, and it won’t ask you again.)
I added the URL for my laptop into a button on my Stream Deck, but you can also make it a clickable item in the Dock. Just paste a URL that looks something like
vnc://jason@MacBook-Air.local into Safari and then drag it right back out into the Dock. (For extra flair, drag it to the Desktop, rename it, give it a custom icon, and then drag that to the Dock.)
I also decided I needed to upgrade my hardware a little bit. I already have a BookArc stand that serves me well, but I rapidly discovered that I was plugging and unplugging stuff (my USB interface, an Ethernet adapter, and MagSafe) from my laptop way too often. So I bought an Anker USB hub with included Ethernet port, plugged in my audio interface and USB power, and now I’ve got a one-plug solution to keep the laptop powered and connected when I need to record a podcast.
Another frustration of moving from my Mac Studio to the MacBook Air is that I’ve wired all sorts of automations to a Stream Deck, and of course, all of those automations don’t work when the recording is happening on a different computer.3 That was the moment when temptation entered the picture, and temptation, thy name is Prime Day. So I picked up a Stream Deck Mk. 2 on sale and migrated my Stream Deck settings over to the MacBook Air.
Now I’ve got a second Stream Deck to control my podcasts, and—once beta season ends—I’ve got a Stream Deck I’ll take with me when I travel, so I can record podcasts with my fancy button automations when I’m on the road. I am not a crackpot.
Though I invested a lot of time and some money in this approach, believe me—the moment that Rogue Amoeba releases a version of Audio Hijack that runs on macOS Sonoma, I will return immediately to the one-computer lifestyle. But in the meantime, I’m making it work.
- Occasionally booting into an empty beta OS is beta tourism. I can’t effectively write about this stuff unless I live with it every day. ↩
- At least it worked just fine once I adjusted its energy settings not to go to sleep in the middle of a podcast. ↩
- My attempts to use Remote Apple Events to control my laptop from my Mac Studio did not prove successful. ↩
