Tapbots’s Ivory client for Mastodon launches for iOS, iPadOS

Sometimes when the universe force quits a Twitter client, it launches a Mastodon client.

Rising from the ashes of the recently departed Tweetbot, developer Tapbots has officially launched its much-anticipated client for the federated social network, Ivory, for iPhones and iPads.

If you’ve been anywhere near Mastodon recently, you’ve probably heard some talk about Ivory, which has been in beta for the last month or two—a beta so popular that when Tapbots opened thousands of new slots they were usually snapped up within seconds.

I’ve been using Ivory for several weeks now, and it’s hands down my favorite of all the Mastodon clients I’ve tried. (Little surprise, given that I was a long time Tweetbot user.) Even in beta, it felt incredibly reliable, offered a bunch of features that many other clients didn’t (timeline syncing, I’m looking at you), and had a slick, polished interface.

While Ivory has been free during the beta period, it will be a paid product within the App Store: you can pay $1.99 per month or $14.99 per year.

Tapbots has said that a Mac version of Ivory is in development, but there’s no current timeline on when it might arrive.

