By Jason Snell

Apple’s privacy push extends to retail (and Nick Mohammed)

As a part of Data Privacy Week, on Tuesday Apple announced a privacy-themed session at its retail stores and released a video highlighting privacy features in iOS.

The video, which the company posted to its YouTube channel, features Nick Mohammed of “Ted Lasso” and is titled “A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data.” It’s essentially a humorous infomercial about Apple’s privacy features, as a gentleman in an Apple t-shirt helps Mohammed navigate various privacy-oriented situations. Mohammed, playing a (presumably) exaggerated version of himself, tries to combat his feelings of inadequacy, most notably that he’s apparently the titular “average person” in the video. Along the way he’s introduced to email privacy features, App Tracking Transparency, and more.

Meanwhile, Apple retail stores are gearing up with a new Today at Apple session called “Taking Charge of Your Privacy on iPhone“, which is designed as way for users to walk through their current iPhone settings and get tips about how customize those settings to set an appropriate level.

