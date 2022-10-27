By Jason Snell

Amid tech industry fears, Apple reports record Q4 results

Apple announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday, with a fourth-quarter revenue record of $90.1B in revenue. Mac revenue was way up (to an all-time record!), iPad revenue was flat sequentially but down year-over-year, iPhone revenue was up, services revenue was down sequentially for the second straight quarter, and wearables returned to its winning ways.

We talked about it for a while on YouTube after the analyst call.

Here are the charts!









































































If you appreciate articles like this one, support us by becoming a Six Colors subscriber. Subscribers get access to an exclusive podcast, members-only stories, and a special community.