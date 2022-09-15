By Jason Snell

Live: iPhone 14 hands on, today at 12PT/3ET

Join me and Dan today at noon Pacific, 3pm Eastern for a live stream where I’ll be showing off the new iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max in advance of their arrival tomorrow. I’ll also be answering any questions you might have.

While we’re now doing some members-only videos, this one’s open for all to watch and will be archived here after we’re done.

