By Jason Snell

Apple invites media to in-person event Sept. 7

Well, there we go. Apple’s having an event on September 7, the Wednesday after Labor Day here in the U.S., just as it did in 2016.

More interesting: It’s an in-person event for some members of the media (including me), so the event is at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. It appears that just as at WWDC, a negative COVID test before the event will be required. But unlike WWDC, it seems that masks are optional at this event.

It remains to be seen just how much of the event is actually “live” at the Steve Jobs Theater. It strikes me as more likely that the media will just watch a pre-taped event, as was the case at WWDC, followed by a hands-on area in the theater lobby where we’ll be able to examine the products that were announced.

It’s possible there will be a minimal live component, like an introduction, but I doubt Apple will ever go back to the full-on live events they held back in the day. There’s too much benefit for the company to produce tightly packaged videos of all its announcements.

In any event: It begins!

