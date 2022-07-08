By Jason Snell

M2 MacBook Air for sale, base models coming next week

As promised, the M2 MacBook Air went on sale Friday with the first machines shipping to customers next Friday. (I got my hands on one for a little while at WWDC, but haven’t touched one since.)

This product has been repeatedly delayed by supply-chain issues, and so it’s not surprising that many of the people I’ve seen on Twitter are reporting that their MacBook Airs are due to ship in August:

From what I saw during the first minute, only the base-model Air was actually available for July 15 delivery. Any change beyond the two stock configs bumped it to at least July 20–26, and usually August 2–9. So don’t beat yourself up for being too slow — you probably weren’t. https://t.co/63RBRNKLOH — Marco Arment (@marcoarment) July 8, 2022

In all likelihood, Apple built a lot of base-model Airs and maybe some of the higher-end configuration, in order to fill its sales channel with M2 Airs next week. But if you want one that’s custom in any way, you’ll need to wait a little bit.

(For the record, I ordered an M2 Air in Midnight, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, for my family. It’s due August 2-9, like almost everyone else’s.)

If you appreciate articles like this one, support us by becoming a Six Colors subscriber. Subscribers get access to an exclusive podcast, members-only stories, and a special community.