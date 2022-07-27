By Jason Snell

Get universal times into Discord and elsewhere with Elsewhen





Time zones. I hate them. But without them, I’d be waking up with the sunrise at 10 a.m. or 3 p.m. or some other outlandish times. I do, however, enjoy collaborating with people in different times zones and putting my stuff out there to be read by anyone, anywhere, regardless of time zone.

Fortunately, our devices can be faithful helpers when it comes to dealing with time zones. I use my calendar app of choice, Fantastical to convert many of my events to the right time zones. However, I’ve struggled to communicate times to others in places like this website and in Slack and Discord.

One app that can help is Elsewhen from The Lovely Developers, a fun group that sprung out of the Relay FM Discord. Elsewhen lets you quickly set a date and time and then translate it — either into a bunch of human-readable time zones, or into Discord’s time-code format.

I love the Discord feature, which lets me say that Apple’s quarterly results will be available <t:1659040203:f> and have the result — July 28, 2022 at 1:30 PM Pacific — be displayed to everyone in their local time. For communicating out of Discord, the Time List view in Elsewhen lets you pop things on the clipboard:

🇺🇸 – 1:30 PM Pacific

🇺🇸 – 3:30 PM Central

🇺🇸 – 4:30 PM Eastern

🇬🇧 – 9:30 PM BST

🇪🇺 – 10:30 PM CET

It’s a small utility (and I’d love for the Lovely Developers to make it more customizable), but it’s great to be able to quickly communicates times in Discord and elsewhere and make sure that everyone’s on the same page. Elsewhen is available for free on the App Store.

