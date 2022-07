By Jason Snell

Apple announces $83B fiscal third quarter

Apple’s fiscal results are out. The company generated $83B in revenue. Compared to the year-ago quarter, Mac sales were down 10%, iPad sales down 2%, iPhone up 3%, Services up 13%, and Wearables down 8%.





Here are all the charts!





































































